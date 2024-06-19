Residents raise concerns over potential loss of vegetation at Camden Head

A group of Camden Haven residents are raising concerns over a proposal to clear bushland at Pilot Station.
The residents said a local stakeholder's proposal to clear approximately 3000 square metres of coastal vegetation and thinning about 1600 square metres of native forest in the area bounded by Camden Head Road and the unsealed track to the Pilot Station will affect wildlife.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's (PMHC) Endorsed Draft Camden Head Master Plan is currently on public exhibition until July 1.
The masterplan includes the addition of staged upgrades to Pilot Beach Lookout picnic area, including replacing existing picnic shelters, providing additional shelters, including an equal access shelter, planting of new shade trees and creating new access pathways to Pilot and Washhouse beaches.
Hastings Landcare Coordinator Stephen Allwood said the area is "home to many threatened species".
"Current public records, and observations by local residents, have recorded many sightings of threatened fauna such as koalas, white-bellied sea-eagle, square-tailed kite and eastern osprey," he said.
"The area also contains threatened plant communities."
Bushcare volunteer Margaret Carey supports the council's plan for the area.
"It's hard to understand why we don't all consider the needs of the area's native wildlife, rather than proposing to clear bushland to improve views," she said.
"The council's endorsed plan minimises habitat disturbance while considering visitor's needs. It's well known that the most common threat to wildlife is the loss and degradation of native bushland."
The individual stakeholder proposal is also currently on exhibition.
Camden Head local Janet Cohen said "clearing bushland for views" could affect all vegetated coastal headlands in the area.
"The council has already flagged a review of vegetation management on council-owned and managed coastal headlands," she said.
These concerns for the native vegetation at the site have been raised following a push from another group of residents to improve the amenity and accessibility of the "overgrown" site.
Resident Glenn Brewer said there has been "illegal habitat removal" at the headline has been a problem for decades.
"In 2023 the vandalism ramped up, resulting in a large number of trees lost," he said. "Small but significant acts of vandalism continue, such as pulling naturally regenerating Littoral Rainforest plants from the ground."
