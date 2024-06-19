Upgrades on the way for Beechwood Public School and Wauchope pool

The NSW Government has answered calls for improved facilities at Beechwood Public School and the Wauchope Memorial Olympic Pool, allocating funding for upgrades through its Community Building Partnership Program.
The program, which provides a maximum of $300,000 to each electorate, has allocated the full amount to the Oxley Electorate for 2023.
Among the 18 projects funded, the Beechwood Public School Parents and Citizens' Association (P&C) will receive $27,300 for essential shade and shelter upgrades, while the Wauchope pool will benefit from a $20,000 upgrade.
Comboyne War Memorial Hall has also received $19,785 for solar panel installation.
Member for Oxley Michael Kemp said the funds will deliver much-needed improvements to local facilities.
"This grassroots funding will directly help create a more vibrant and inclusive local community with positive social, environmental, and recreational outcomes," Mr Kemp said.
Incorporated not-for-profit community organisations and local councils are eligible to apply for grants of between $5000 and $150,000. The average grant awarded is around $20,000.
"I congratulate all the organisations that were successful in their application and look forward to seeing how these projects make a real difference for community groups in the area."
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 19,700 community projects since it commenced in 2009.
For more information, visit the Community Building Partnership website: nsw.gov.au/cbp
