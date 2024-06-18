State budget: Port hospital funding boost welcomed by healthcare staff, MP

The announcement of $265 million in funding for Port Macquarie Base Hospital (PMBH) as part of Tuesday's (June 18) state budget has been welcomed by healthcare staff.
The funding is aimed at providing relief to healthcare staff in ED and upgrading the maternity ward.
President of the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) Port Macquarie Base Hospital branch Mark Brennan said the much-needed funding is a step in the right direction.
"The upgrade to ED is badly needed and the maternity ward is just an empty shell at the moment," he said.
Mr Brennan said he hopes the upgrade to ED will include opening the separate paediatric area 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
"We have four beds in this section of ED, but because they're not funded, they're not open all the time," he said. "They open it up spasmodically for the summer and the winter surge."
This paediatric area of ED helps shield young patients from any traumas that come into ED.
"Paediatric patients shouldn't be subject to seeing traumas that come through the front door, they should have their own separate safe area," Mr Brennan said.
The fast-paced growth of Port Macquarie's population has meant increased pressure on hospital services and Mr Brennan said PMBH's maternity unit is "not coping".
"It's way too small," he said.
"When the new maternity ward does open, everybody can move over there and they can concentrate on repairing the old maternity unit.
"I just hope that with the new maternity ward, it also means more staff."
Across the state, $200 million from the state budget has been set aside to accommodate health workers in the regions. The government plans to buy 120 dwellings, including motels and other suitable properties, while also looking at building housing and refurbishing old sites.
$481 million will go towards emergency departments and $275 million will go to hospitals and health services including those in the Tweed, Sutherland, Cooma, Bowral, Glen Innes, Griffith Cowra and Wentworth as well as Port Macquarie.
Mr Brennan said he's "very happy" with the funding announcement for PMBH.
"I hope the funding is used wisely, but it's very much needed and is a good sign," he said.
Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the highlight of the hospital announcement is the upgrade to ED and the maternity ward.
"In recent years we have seen a huge increase in presentations to the ED which continues to put pressure on already overworked staff," she said.
"Whilst we await detailed information from the Ministry of Health, I am hoping that part of the funding will go towards the Mid North Coast Cancer Centre for a third linear accelerator as well as for funding to modernise the older parts of the hospital."
While the funding for PMBH has been welcomed by Mrs Williams, she said there is "very little other good news" from the state budget for our region.
"Considering the housing crisis, it is disappointing that there still remains no commitment of funds for the development of further social housing including on the corner of Gordon and Grants Streets in Port Macquarie," she said.
"$4.5 million funding has been allocated for the continuation of the Port Macquarie Base Hospital car park upgrade which commenced under the previous Liberal and Nationals Government and $740,000 for the continued planning of the Harrington/Coopernook and Pacific Highway intersection which progressed during our last term of Government.
"No additional funding has been allocated for the much-needed Oxley Highway Stage 2 upgrade or to implement the 16 Regional Cities Bus Service project rollout."
Mrs Williams said the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads has visited the region on at least two occasions since Labor formed government.
"These local issues have been consistently highlighted but despite this it appears she has turned a blind eye to the needs of motorists in the Port Macquarie electorate," she said.
