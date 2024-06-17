Mandi Langlar stood down as coach of Mid North Coast Football sides

FORMER Australian representative Mandi Langlar has been stood down as coach of the Mid Coast Football teams that play in the Northern NSW competitions.
The Mid Coast sides are under the jurisdiction of Football Mid North Coast.
Langlar, who earned five caps for Australia in the 1980s, coached Mid Coast's under 13s, 15s and first grade women's sides this year.
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher confirmed Langlar would no longer be coaching the sides.
"There are a few things happening there which I won't discuss,'' he said on Monday (June 17) from Lightning Ridge.
He said the decision had "nothing at all" to do with Langlar's coaching ability or results achieved this season.
"We're very impressed with her coaching and the kids all love her, but it is something we have to work through when I get back,'' he said.
He said that Brett Walker would take over as coach of the first grade side. He had been an assistant to Langlar.
Langlar said she has "ruffled a few feathers" at board level during her stint as coach but said the axing was a shock.
"I hadn't been warned or sanctioned that what I was doing or saying was jeopardising my position,'' she said.
"It was pretty sudden.''
Langlar said the reaction from the parents of the players she coaches to the decision has been "humbling."
Langlar said she provided all the correspondence she had on the matter on her team chat. This includes correspondence she had with the Women Onside group.
"I did that for total transparency,'' she said.
"(The parents) believe the decision was an over-reaction. There's a lot of parents who want to make a big hoo-ha of this, but we've told them to follow due process and give the board a chance to be accountable for their decision.''
Langlar understands that coaches have yet to be appointed for the 13s and 15s sides.
