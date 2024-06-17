Woman sentenced over theft of former NRMA vehicle involved in crash

A woman, found guilty in January in relation to possession of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a crash last year, has been sentenced in Port Macquarie Local Court.
Heather Maree Waters, 41, appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy on June 13 for sentencing on a charge of "goods suspected stolen in/on premises".
The matter related to an offence in April 2023.
Court documents show about 8.40pm on Tuesday, April 18 2023, emergency services were called to the intersection of Ocean Drive and Gordon Street, Port Macquarie following reports of a crash. Police were told an SUV and utility collided before the utility allegedly left the scene.
The driver of the SUV, an 18-year-old woman, had minor injuries.
On April 20, 2023, police attended a Port Macquarie property after obtaining a search warrant in relation to the stolen vehicle. On the same day, Waters and her co-accused were arrested.
The court heard the 41-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge, but was found guilty following the hearing in January.
The court heard during sentencing that the Isuzu D-MAX had been bought by its owner as a written-off, former NRMA vehicle that was no longer in service.
In her sentencing remarks, Magistrate Darcy said the former NRMA vehicle was on Waters' property and was "easily seen".
"It was found during the hearing that the vehicle had been written off and stolen from the wreckers," she said. "You should have done the right thing and notified authorities [of the stolen vehicle's location]."
Defence lawyer Freya Cubis said her client "takes responsibility" for the possession of the stolen vehicle.
Waters was also charged with and pleaded guilty to stealing a mobile phone in January 2024 at Port Macquarie's Westport Club.
In relation to the stolen former NRMA vehicle, Magistrate Darcy sentenced Waters to a 12-month community corrections order to start on June 13, 2024.
The 41-year-old was also sentenced to a community corrections order for nine months in relation to the stolen mobile phone.
