Dolphins grind out tough win over Newcastle Falcons in home game

The Port Macquarie Dolphins celebrated a hard-fought 101-84 victory over the Newcastle Falcons in their first home game in over a month.
While the Dolphins maintained a lead throughout the game and held a 12-point advantage at halftime, the Falcons mounted a strong push in the second half.
The score tightened to 76-72 by the end of the third quarter, but the Dolphins managed to put the game away in the final quarter.
Top point scorers for the Dolphins were Kobe Powell (KP) with 32 points and Logan Myers with 23.
"Both Kobe and Logan had big scoring days," Dolphins coach Nick Prior said.
"KP benefits from our defensive pressure, and Logan's outside shooting was handy for us."
"It was good to get the win, especially in front of a home crowd, but we're still patchy in places and have room for improvement.
"We're not the finished product yet, but there are definitely good signs," he said.
Prior said the team's resilience was notable despite the Falcons' pressure.
"It's frustrating we couldn't put them away earlier," he said. "We had them down by over 20 points at one point, but they rallied back.
"It was good to see the resilience and competitive spirit in the final quarter to hold them off."
The Dolphins had been on the road for the past month, winning three out of their four away games.
While Prior was happy to see the team string a few wins together on the road, he said they still need to work on their consistency and defensive efforts.
"We rise to the occasion at times, but we need to win the games we should," he said.
"We played well against higher-ranked teams like the Hills [Hornets], who are sitting in the top four on the ladder, but we lost against Camden Valley which is a game that we probably should have won.
"It's been a bit of a pattern for us this season, letting teams back into the game.
"Defensively, we need to be better. We're giving effort, but we need to improve our defence and maintain pressure for the entire game."
The upcoming weekend will feature a double-header with both the men's and women's teams.
"It'll be good to have both teams together and have a good hit out this weekend," Prior said. "Hopefully, both teams can rise to the occasion in front of the home crowd."
