Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Dolphins grind out tough win over Newcastle Falcons in home game

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated June 17 2024 - 3:08pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Port Macquarie Dolphins celebrated a hard-fought 101-84 victory over the Newcastle Falcons in their first home game in over a month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.