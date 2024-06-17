Port Macquarie SES Unit tops the state in disaster rescue challenge

The Port Macquarie SES Unit are "on cloud nine" after coming away with three wins from the State Disaster Rescue Challenge over the weekend (June 14 - 16).
The eight members from the Port Macquarie Unit showcased their rescue skills and took out the top awards of the overall Competition Winning Team, Safest Team and Best Team Leader.
Unit commander Katie Blake said the competition is a chance for the unit to test their skills in a controlled rescue environment.
"There are different types of rescue scenarios that the team went through during the competition and everyone worked really well together," she said.
"It's a chance for us to showcase our skills and show the community that we're a professional organisation."
Held over three days at Narrabeen in Sydney, the competition tested the skills of more than 50 SES volunteers in situations that mimic real-life disasters, including responding to mass casualty events, extricating people from entrapment and confined spaces, retrieving casualties from heights, and search and rescue scenarios.
The Port Macquarie SES Unit has held onto the winning trophy since 2017.
"It's a lovely feeling to have brought the trophy home again," Ms Blake said. "We had three new members competing this year and it was good for them to get the experience."
Port Macquarie SES Unit State Disaster Rescue Challenge team leader Michael Brumby said he was "blown away" with the team's results.
"I'm feeling very blessed," he said. "We've got such a good crew to work with here in Port Macquarie and to pick up the title is very humbling."
While Mr Brumby has participated in the State Disaster Rescue Challenge in previous years, this was the first time he took on the role of team leader at the competition.
"It was a big step up for me and I had a lot of support from members in our unit who helped me develop my skills," he said.
"We're all just feeling like we're on cloud nine and are super honoured with the wins.
"We couldn't have done it without the support from our local unit who helped out while we were away."
NSW SES Acting Assistant Commissioner Brigid Rice said Disaster Rescue Challenges, which have been running since 1988 in NSW, are an engaging way for SES members to put their knowledge and experience to the test.
"The realistic scenarios in the Disaster Rescue Challenge really reinforce the skills of our units in disaster response, which they can then translate into response to real-life emergencies," she said.
"This is crucial for team development because not only are we testing volunteers' skills, but their ability to work together as a team and lead each other through challenging circumstances."
The Port Macquarie SES Unit will now represent the NSW SES at the National Disaster Rescue Challenge, to be held in Sydney on September 28 and 29.
