Mitch's slick try seals win for Port Sharks in the mud

PORT Macquarie Sharks slogged their way to a 22-6 win over Wingham in the Group Three Rugby League field played on a field at Wingham best described as a quagmire.
Going into the weekend Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins predicted the surface would be a Soft 5 in racing parlance.
However, steady rain on Friday evening and Saturday morning ensure it was far worse.
"It's a Heavy 10,'' Collins muttered just before the match, especially after four minor grade games had churned up the surface.
The Sharks led 10-6 at halftime and that remained the score for much of the second section. Five-eighth Mitch Wilbow then defied the conditions to score a dazzling converted try to push Port to a 16-6 lead they were never going to forfeit. With time almost up hard working forward Scott Grant finished off a movement to plunge over and halfback Will Ramsay added the extras to make it 22-6.
"How bad is it,'' Port coach Matt Hogan said at fulltime, referring to the field.
"They were certainly trying conditions today. We made a lot of errors, but we held our composure.
"Any win in these conditions is good.''
Hogan said his forwards were willing to do the grafting work to grind out the victory.
"They did the same against Macleay a fortnight ago,'' he said.
"Our backs didn't get much of a chance. But I super proud of these blokes, they're putting in the hard work at training and it's showing on the field.''
Hogan described Wilbow as a 'dead set freak.'
"These are not even his conditions. That was an awesome try he scored and he had some big Wingham forwards running at him all day and he took them front on,'' Hogan said.
"He puts his head where people wouldn't put their feet.''
Collins thought his side was right on top in the first 20 minutes.
"We were clinical and got through our sets, but were undid all that work in the last 20,'' he said.
"We gave away too many dumb penalties. We're not going to win games when we give away that much possession.''
Collins said the attack was 'pretty clunky' and blamed the lack of ball work at training due to the main field being closed for much of the last two months.
"But we can't keep blaming the weather, it is what it is, we're a better side than that,'' he added.
Ethan Ferguson's first game for the Tigers ended after 40 minutes when he failed a HIA. Ferguson started in the centres and kicked an angled conversion before taking a heavy knock just before the break.
"We lost two interchanges, but even so, it comes down to discipline. If you're not disciplined, you don't win games, it's as simple as that,'' Collins noted.
Wingham started strongly and were on the board when winger Matt Bridge made a break and positioned fullback JJ Gibson to score for Ferguson to convert after 11 minutes.
However, the Sharks started to win the ruck and apply pressure. Quick hands, including one great effort from big forward Matt Jones, saw winger Lennox Rose score in the corner. Soon after halfback Will Ramsay sliced through the defence and sent second rower Joel Antilla over. Ramsay landed the goal to give the Sharks a four point lead at the turnaround.
Wilbow finally roused the scorers late in the second half when he took an inside pass 40 metres from the Wingham line. He accelerated and cleared away from the cover to touch down under the posts in a fine individual effort.
Wilbow and Grant were among Port's best, although it was hard to tell the players apart in the mud. Second rower Nathan Campbell was the pick of the Tigers.
Port Macquarie 22 (L Rose, J Antilla, M Wilbow, S Grant tries, W Ramsay 3 goals) defeated Wingham 6 (J Gibson try, E Ferguson goal).
It was a super day for the Sharks with wins in all grades. The reserves won 24-8, under 18s 18-10, women's league tag 22-0 and women's rugby league 34-4.
Meanwhile Taree City opened their account for the year by drawing 16-16 with Wauchope at the Jack Neal Oval.
THERE has been another interruption to the Group Three season with the Old Bar/Macleay game scheduled for Old Bar on Sunday postponed due to the condition of the field.
"It would have been a quagmire,'' an Old Bar official said.
The Pirates already have to make up a match against Port Sharks on Saturday, June 29. It is expected the game against Macleay will now be on Saturday, July 27.
