Mitch's slick try seals win for Port Sharks in the mud

The Sharks led 10-6 at halftime and that remained the score for much of the second section. Five-eighth Mitch Wilbow then defied the conditions to score a dazzling converted try to push Port to a 16-6 lead they were never going to forfeit. With time almost up hard working forward Scott Grant finished off a movement to plunge over and halfback Will Ramsay added the extras to make it 22-6.