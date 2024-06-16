Lengthy operational plan, sport fields and rates on the council agenda

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will meet for the fifth council meeting of 2024 on Thursday, June 20.
Councillors will once again meet at the Port Macquarie Council Chambers for their monthly meeting.
All members of the community are welcome to attend or watch the livestream on the council's YouTube channel which is published after streaming.
The meeting will start at 10am on June 20.
The full agenda for the meeting can be found here.
Port Macquarie-Hastings sport field fees
A recommendation will be put to councillors to note a petition received by Hastings Baseball Incorporated requesting the council to stop the introduction of usage fees for sporting fields and recreation facilities.
Operational Plan - results of public exhibition
The lengthy recommendation that will be put to councillors regarding the results of the 2024/2025 Operational Plan includes noting the submissions received during the public exhibition period, approve amendments to the Operational Plan.
The recommendation also includes noting the 2024-2025 budget position arising from 2024-2025 Operational Plan, Fees and Charges, Revenue Policy, and Rating Maps under both presented options is a balanced budget.
Councillors will also consider approving the total borrowings of:
The recommendation also includes approving the removal of sporting facility usage fees across all options put forward in the Draft Operational Plan for 2024-2025, based on community feedback.
Tuffins Lane field drainage investigation
The recommendation put to councillors includes noting the information contained in a report which provides a status update of the detailed design for drainage at Tuffins Lane Sporting Precinct.
At the ordinary council meeting on June 15, 2023 the councillors resolved to approve the budget of $200,000 in the 2023-2024 Operational Plan to undertake a detailed design of drainage for the Tuffins Lane Sporting Precinct.
Rate debate
Councillors will also discuss the proposed rate freeze and removal of the Port Macquarie Town Centre Master plan rate removal.
