'Brazen or simply stupid': man sentenced for break and enter offences

A Port Macquarie man charged with two break and enter related offences at a Wauchope business has been sentenced to 18 months in jail.
Troy James McCleery, 47, pleaded guilty to aggravated break and enter dwelling in company - steal, and aggravated break and enter in company - intend to steal.
Court documents show about 3.45am on December 24, 2023 McCleery and his alleged co-accused in the matter attended a tobacconist shop in Wauchope.
The two men exited a vehicle with "crowbars, jimmy bars, an angle grinder and a sledgehammer".
CCTV obtained from nearby businesses show the two men approaching the tobacconist, court documents state.
The pair were captured on CCTV using the tools to force entry to the business.
Once inside, they "steal a considerable amount" of tobacco, court documents state.
The pair then left the store and drove away.
Four days later on December 28, 2023 about 4.12am the pair re-attended the tobacconist.
CCTV depicts them walking along the footpath outside the shop before they once again break into the business with the "intention of stealing" a safe inside the store, according to documents tendered to the court. They left the store unsuccessful in their efforts.
On December 30, 2023 the vehicle captured in CCTV at the time of the break and enter offences was stopped and searched by police.
Officers located "multiple pouches" of tobacco that were later confirmed to have been stolen during the break and enter on December 24.
About 8am on January 3, 2024 police attended a Cooperabung address in relation to executing a search warrant.
Police stopped McCleery after he attempted to flee and arrested him.
The 47-year-old was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station and charged with the break and enter offences.
McCleery appeared via AVL from custody before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court for sentencing on June 13.
Magistrate Darcy described the offences as "serious" and a sentence of imprisonment was "required".
"I don't know if you're brazen or simply stupid or both. You went back to the same property where CCTV captured the entire incident, identifying you," she said.
Magistrate Darcy said McCleery "needs to be held accountable" for his actions.
"There was a degree of planning on both occasions. You took all of the equipment you would need to break-in," she said.
McCleery was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for the two break and enter offences, with a non-parole period of nine months.
His sentence has been backdated to January 3 and he will be eligible for release on October 2, 2024.
The co-accused's case remains before the courts.
