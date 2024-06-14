Man sentenced after attempting to enter neighbour's home, resisting police

A man has been sentenced after "violently resisting" police and attempting to enter his neighbour's house instead of his own while "very intoxicated".
Port Macquarie man Paul James Mark O'Brien, 44, pleaded guilty to hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty and breaching an apprehended violence order (AVO) on April 25, 2024.
Court documents state that just after 6pm on April 25, 2024 police were called to a Port Macquarie address by a resident who said O'Brien was trying to gain entry to her home via her front door.
The resident, who lives on the same street as the 44-year-old, said he was "well affected by alcohol".
Police arrived at 6.15pm and spoke with the resident, who told officers O'Brien was in a laneway behind her house. The officers conducted a search of the area, but couldn't locate him.
According to documents police then attended O'Brien's nearby address. When he came to the front door, police observed O'Brien to be unsteady on his feet and slurring his words. He told the police he hadn't been drinking but police observed he "smelt of intoxicating liquor".
Officers also found the 44-year-old to be in breach of an AVO. He was placed under arrest and taken to Port Macquarie Police Station.
Once at the station, O'Brien was requested to exit the police vehicle and he "became aggressive towards the police" and said, "Don't f****** touch me. If you f****** touch me, I'll bung it on".
He began "violently resisting" when two police attempted to move him from the police vehicle to the police station, according to documents.
O'Brien appeared before Magistrate Georgina Darcy in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, June 13 for sentencing.
Magistrate Darcy said she had "lost count" of how many times she had sentenced O'Brien for offences he had committed.
"You have a lengthy record," she said. "When you're sober you're polite and cooperative, but when you've been drinking you tend towards violence and aggression."
Magistrate Darcy said the police were there to "do their job" and O'Brien made that difficult when he "violently resisted" them.
"You were obviously very intoxicated... you didn't even know you were trying to get into your neighbour's home instead of your own," she said.
Magistrate Darcy sentenced O'Brien to a community corrections order to be on good behaviour for a period of 12 months. He must report to community corrections at Port Macquarie and also complete 50 hours of community service work.
