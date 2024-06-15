Guulabaa tourism precinct wins international design award

A Port Macquarie tourism precinct has won a design award thanks to the collaborative efforts of Forestry Corporation of NSW, Koala Conservation Australia(KCA), WildNets, Bunyah Local Aboriginal Land Council and Hello Koalas Sculpture Trail
The Guulabaa (Place of the Koala) tourism precinct at Cowarra State Forrest won the Community by Design Award from international design and architecture firm, Gensler who designed the series of timber decks at the precinct.
The award recognises projects that showcase the transformative impact of design excellence in a community.
The nature-based tourism precinct includes Hello Koalas' Big Koala, the Wildnets playground with other attractions including KCA's wild koala breeding facility and Bunyah Local Aboriginal Land Council café and gallery still being built.
Gensler Design Director Ken McBryde said that winning the award underscores the power of regenerative design.
"This project not only honours Aboriginal cultural heritage and 60,000 years of innovation but also exemplifies our commitment to environmental stewardship and community-based architecture," he said.
Gensler Australia assembled talent from design fields to inform the project for Forestry Corporation of NSW, whilst also fostering close collaboration with Guulabaa project partners, local community and the timber industry.
Integral to the award is the Gensler-designed 'The Hub,' a series of hardwood timber decks which draw the visitor into the trees and provide a koala's perspective of the forest.
'The Hub' links Koala Conservation Australia's wild koala breeding facility, Bunyah Local Aboriginal Land Council café and gallery, Wildnets Adventure and Hello Koalas 'The Big Koala', whilst also providing an outdoor amphitheatre and connection to the forest picnic area and walking tracks.
Forestry Corporation of NSW has been credited as being integral to the project, having gained NSW Government grant funding for creation of 'The Hub' and engineering partnerships with local timber suppliers.
This project was delivered through funding from the NSW Government and joint funding from the Australian and NSW government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
"Engaging with native forest product manufacturers including Big River Timbers and Coffs Harbour Hardwoods allowed us to harness their specialist expertise and capabilities, significantly reducing our project's carbon footprint," Mr McBryde said.
Other organisations involved in the Guulabaa precinct have celebrated the award and congratulated Mr McBryde.
