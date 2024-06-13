Kenny's surf report: Port has 'bragging rights' after world-class event

Another Teams Challenge is done and dusted and what a great weekend of surfing by all.
The Port Macquarie team has won the bragging rights again for the 3rd year in a row.
It certainly wasn't clean sailing with Port trailing after day one by three points behind Newcastle and Port Stephens.
Come Sunday the surf at Lighthouse Beach was absolutely pumping between four and six feet. No one knew who was in front with the score.
Port edged ahead after winning the first four heats of the day. It all came down to the last heat of the day, with local world champ Damien King prevailing with a win.
The final scores were:
We saw some world-class action, from Bodyboarders all over Australia here in Port Macquarie.
This event was watched by a large group of spectators all weekend.
All of this wouldn't have been possible without the countless volunteers who got behind President Daniel Little. Helping with setting up the event, organising the food and ensuring the event ran smoothly.
Special thanks to Settlers Inn who hosted the presentation after the event.
We should see plenty of waves on all of the beaches, with the swell sitting at 1.5-2.5 metres from the SSE.
Winds will mostly be SSW around 10-18 knots, with occasional gusts of up to 30 knots. This may dampen the wave size a little bit.
Water temperature will sit around 21 degrees and tides will be around 1.3-1.5 metres, with a low of between 0.6-0.8 metres.
Tides will be higher in the morning and late afternoon, with lows around lunchtime.
Lifesavers at Town Beach report that there are a lot of schools of bait fish, with large pods of dolphins.
Whales have also been spotted in good numbers off Lighthouse Beach.
Just remember, a world-class event is only as good as the people who organise it. Well done Port Macquarie Bodyboarding Association, you have done the town proud.
