Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Aubrey, Spencer and Margot: Surprising baby names for Generation Alpha

Anna Houlahan
By Anna Houlahan
Updated June 15 2024 - 9:12am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's most popular baby names have been revealed and some trendy new monikers have entered the top 100 list.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Houlahan

Anna Houlahan

Journalist

Reach out with news or updates to anna.houlahan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.