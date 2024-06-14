Aubrey, Spencer and Margot: Surprising baby names for Generation Alpha

Australia's most popular baby names have been revealed and some trendy new monikers have entered the top 100 list.
Research from data analysts McCrindle found that while the most common influence was family names, parents of Generation Alpha kids were looking for cultural and religious inspiration.
The list is compiled from data, released by each state, on the most common baby names of the previous year.
Isla topped the latest list, with 1,249 new bubs bearing the name, after consistently appearing in the 10 most common name list in Australia for almost a decade.
Out of the female top 100 list McCrindle said 35 names have two syllables and include either an "i" or a "y".
"In particular, names ending in "ie" have increased in popularity for Gen Alpha girls," the data analysts said.
Oliver has hit the number one spot for the 11th year running with 1,906 children getting the name in 2023.
The shortened nickname Ollie also ranked in the top 100 list at number 84.
Traditional Christian names make up many of the top 100 boys names, McCrindle said.
Names growing in popularity
The top 100 list has remained reasonably stable during Generation Alpha despite parents having a wealth of names to choose.
While not ranked in the top 10 list, these names had a large jump in popularity over the year.
Miles blazed into the top 100 list jumping from number 101 to 48 in 12 months.
An alternate spelling, Myles, also made it into the top 100 list and landed at number 85.
Ollie jumped from 108 to 84, Owen gained 11 places, moving from 102 to 91 on the list and August skyrocketed to number 100 after ranking 127 the year prior.
Charlotte dropped to the third most popular name after holding the top spot in 2022 but a shortened version, Lottie, made an appearance in the top 100 list at number 87.
Cleo, Riley, Kaia and Athena entered the top 100 list and ranked in the 90s.
These names were less popular during 2023 than in previous years and lost their higher ranking in the top 100 list.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.