A novel initiative: Sovereign Hills 24/7 self-serve library kiosk opens

Thrumster residents will be able to check out a library book whenever they like with a 24/7 first-of-its-kind library kiosk.
The self-serve library kiosk officially opened at Sovereign Hills with children surrounding the new facility on Wednesday, June 12.
For Discovery Early Education and Care Centre educational leader Caryn Hampson, the kiosk is a welcome addition to the local community.
"We tap into any literacy rich experience for the children," she said.
"So it's really important to have a facility we can walk to, access new books and introduce the next generation of readers to what's available in the library."
The kiosk has been described as not just a first for the Mid North Coast but the first-of-it's-kind in Australia.
Lake Cathie also has a library kiosk that opened in 2022, but the Sovereign Hills facility will be available 24/7, automatically sorts the books and offers more reading material to residents.
Port Macquarie-Hastings library manager Jim Maguire said the kiosk is part of the library system so book lovers can access novels using their library card or library app.
"It's just complimenting what we're already providing," he said.
"We provide for Sovereign Hills a library van service every fortnight but this would be 24/7.
"I hope that it reaches a wider audience and people can actually come and use it."
The new facility, which will be replacing the fortnightly mobile service, will be maintained as a council asset until a new library is built within the Sovereign Hills community.
The innovative kiosk is a result of a partnership between Port Macquarie-Hasitngs Council, the NSW Government and Lewis Land Group.
Council library staff put forward the concept and received a $128,500 grant to deliver the project through the NSW Government's Public Library Infrastructure Grant through the State Library of NSW.
Lewis Land Group partnered with Council, pitching $550,000 to construct the kiosk and associated facilities.
Port Macquarie- Hastings mayor Peta Pinson attended the opening of the kiosk with Council CEO Dr Clare Allen, Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams, and Lewis Lang Group head of development Michael Long.
"It's a celebration today of us all coming together," Ms Pinson said.
"And this is what [happens] when we work together to achieve things- good things happen."
Ms Williams congratulated library staff on their successful grant application.
"Libraries play an important role in our communities and are a wonderful learning space," Mrs Williams said.
"So the funding by the previous Government only enhances our local library services."
The new facility, designed to represent the open pages of a book, also includes a covered picnic table, a water bubbler, accessible pathways and a basketball court with lighting.
"It's a really fantastic addition to our community here," Mr Long said.
"Not everybody can travel but if you can read, you can take yourself to other places, even to other worlds.
"We thank Port Macquarie Hastings Council and the NSW Government for their commitment to the project and we hope the community enjoys the surrounding amenities."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.