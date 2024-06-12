Man denies licensee role in relation to string of liquor licence charges

A 22-year-old-man has denied he held the role of licensee of a Port Macquarie bar which has been hit with a string of liquor licencing charges relating to offences allegedly committed in 2023 and 2024.
Bar Pty Ltd Capones (Bar Capones) has been charged with 12 liquor licencing offences including:
Tully Ferguson, 22, has also been charged with three offences including two counts of licensee fail to comply with conditions of licence and one count of refuse or fail to comply with requirement under this part - gaming and liquor administration act 2007.
Defence lawyer Matthew Lindeman said his instructions from Ferguson were to enter pleas of not guilty to the three charges against him.
"Ferguson is charged as an individual on licensee matters," Mr Lindeman said.
However, Mr Lindeman said Ferguson instructed him that he "never held" the position of the licensee of Bar Capones and that this would be his client's defence.
The matters were mentioned in Port Macquarie Local Court on Wednesday, June 12 before Magistrate Georgina Darcy.
The court heard Ferguson was being charged separately to the business.
"[The charges] are a result of a vigorous investigation," Mr Lindeman said. "The business is now no longer operating."
Mr Lindeman told the court it would be a "moot point" to set the matter down for a "long and complex" hearing when the business was no longer trading.
Bar Capones was the only venue associated with the corporate entity.
The prosecution said the matter was "difficult" as the bar and business were no longer operating.
"The business has not yet been deregistered," the prosecution said.
Magistrate Darcy adjourned the matters for six weeks to July 24 to allow Bar Pty Ltd Capones to be deregistered as a business.
