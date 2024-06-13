'So proud': Hastings Valley netball team scores state title win

After a gruelling long weekend, the Hastings Valley Netball Association (HVNA) returned from the 2024 HART Senior State Titles with more than just smiles.
The HVNA under 17s team won their division at the state title after competing against players from across NSW.
Under 17s coach Donna Lewis said in a social media post, that the girls walked away with a winner's patch and smiles on their faces that will be hard to erase for a very long time.
"To say I'm proud doesn't seem enough," she said.
"But I am and [so] happy for these highly skilled and talented young ladies who represented Hastings Valley with the utmost respect and dedication."
The team won all but one of the 18 games they played over the long weekend in division two, going head to head with teams from the likes of Hawkesbury, Orange and Nambucca.
HVNA President Linda Dewberry said it was a hectic long weekend.
"The standard of netball even in division two was exceptional," Ms Dewberry said.
"Our 17s made it look easy."
The HVNA under 15s and Opens team also competed in the state titles.
The Open's team placed sixth in their division with only five points coming between them and this year's winning team from Hawkesbury.
"The Opens played some very disciplined netball," Ms Dewberry said.
"Some of their games were down at half time but they just fought back and won."
After successful rounds on Sunday, June 9, The Opens team has been sitting in second place after the first two games on Monday June 10 before the ladder began to change.
"Monday for them was a really tough tough day with a couple of Sydney associations they had to play against," Ms Dewberry said.
"Just bigger, more aggressive style of netball."
The under 15s team, who attended their first Senior State Title also played a strong game throughout the competition, coming seventh out of 15 teams.
In addition to the outstanding win, HVNA umpire Brinkley McHugh was awarded her National Netball B umpire accreditation.
The 14-year-old had been umpiring Opens games during the competition and didn't know she was being panelled for her accreditation.
The win and accreditation has seen an out pour of support and congratulations in the HVNA social media group.
"Everyone is so proud of the girls," Ms Dewberry said.
"It's good motivation for our younger girls as well coming into the junior state titles.
"They're looking at the younger seniors, seeing how they perform and thinking 'well if they can do it, we can do it as well'."
