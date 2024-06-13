Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Alleged stabbing victim yet to receive finalised AVO

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
June 13 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The alleged victim of a Port Macquarie stabbing is yet to have an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) finalised against his alleged perpetrator.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.