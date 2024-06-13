Alleged stabbing victim yet to receive finalised AVO

The alleged victim of a Port Macquarie stabbing is yet to have an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) finalised against his alleged perpetrator.
Blake Jayden Turnham, 23, was charged with wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm last year after emergency services were called to a home on The Halyard in Port Macquarie at 2.40am on November 11, 2023.
It is alleged that upon arrival, they found a 21-year-old man with serious wounds to his lower abdomen.
No plea has been entered.
The injured man was taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a critical condition and then flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
Police established a crime scene and Turnham was later arrested.
Turnham, who is currently in custody, was not required to appear before Magistrate Kasey Pearce while his case was heard in Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, June 6.
The prosecution asked for an adjournment of two weeks to finalise the charge certificate.
Magistrate Pearce said that adjourning the charge certificate would take the matter over the six month mark of when the certificate must be submitted and delivered.
The prosecutor said that there were hundreds of medical records and a number of CCTV footage to go through.
The matter was adjourned to reappear in Port Macquarie Local Court on June 20.
Magistrate Pearce also asked about an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) for the alleged stabbing victim against Turnham.
"I would like it finalised," she said.
Turnham's defence told the court he wasn't the solicitor for the last court occasion and didn't have instructions in relation to the AVO.
Magistrate Pearce noted on file that the defence was to obtain instruction to finalise the AVO and adjourned it also for June 20.
