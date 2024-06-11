Port Base Hospital flagged for 'major upgrades' to ED and maternity ward

Port Macquarie Base Hospital's (PMBH) emergency department (ED) and maternity ward have been flagged to receive "major upgrades".
Ahead of next week's state budget, the NSW Government has announced a "significant investment" of $265 million for the upgrades.
The fast-paced growth of Port Macquarie's population has meant increased pressure on hospital services with presentations to ED consistently outstripping those in Coffs Harbour.
PMBH saw a staggering 13,250 ED attendances in the first three months of 2024.
This was an increase of 914 ED attendances (7.4 per cent) compared to the same period last year and an increase of 311 patient numbers compared to the quarter October to December 2023.
The funding is aimed at providing relief to healthcare staff in ED.
Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said this much-needed investment into the hospital will meet the needs of the region's growing population.
"It is so important that our local health infrastructure keeps pace with the demand and population growth. This announcement is welcome news," she said.
"This investment complements the ongoing development of services including the recently opened helipad and the further expansion of the carpark at the hospital."
Mrs Williams said despite being in opposition, she has continued to work closely with Health Minister Ryan Park, the Mid North Coast Health District (MNCLHD) CEO Stewart Dowrick and the Local Health District Board.
"This announcement reflects a coordinated and consistent approach with everyone working together for the best outcomes for the community," Mrs Williams said.
The funding is part of the NSW Government's $3.4 billion boost to upgrade NSW hospitals and health facilities.
Minister Park said the funding will improve access to high-quality health care, by delivering much-needed upgraded health infrastructure and technology, in particular, focusing on the parts of the state that need it most.
"For Port Macquarie Base Hospital, an important new project, this will deliver a greater range and enhancement of clinical services, including emergency and maternity services for the communities of the Mid North Coast," he said.
"By investing in critical health infrastructure, we will deliver on our promise to provide better healthcare in NSW, by expanding health services in these growing communities, so patients can access the best medical treatments close to home," he said.
