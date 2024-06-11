Regatta a Flamin' success with record-breaking numbers

Flamin' Dragons Port Macquarie hosted their largest regatta to date over the June long weekend at Rocks Ferry, Wauchope.
The event drew 19 clubs from regions including Taree, Camden Haven, Kempsey, inner Sydney City, Coffs Harbour, Canberra and more.
The regatta kicked off on Saturday at noon with 1km pursuit races and the 'Dash for Cash' 100m sprints. Sunday featured 200m races in women's, men's, and open divisions, with teams of 20 or 10 paddlers competing.
Flamin' Dragons head coach and regatta organiser, Jenny Higgins, said the event was a "huge success".
"It was the biggest regatta we've had here," she said. "We had at least 500 people at the regatta which was amazing."
Higgins said that some teams used the regatta to train for the upcoming world championships in Italy.
"They are all swearing to come back next year because they really enjoyed the event and what our region has to offer," she said. "This is our big fundraiser, and we are very pleased with how well it went this year.
"We're celebrating our 20-year anniversary in August this year and we've probably done 18 regattas, but this has been the biggest event we've hosted."
Higgins thanked the support from sponsors and contributors who provided trophies and raffle prizes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.