Courthouse upgrade complete, no announcement for additional Magistrate

The upgrade and expansion to Port Macquarie's Courthouse is now complete.
While there has been no announcement of a second Local Court Magistrate to be stationed in Port Macquarie, the new courtroom is being used by other jurisdictions, a spokesperson for the Department of Communities and Justice said.
"This includes the Supreme Court, District Court, Children's Court, NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal, the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia," the spokesperson said.
The Chief Magistrate is responsible for the sitting and listings of the Local Court.
"The courtroom can also be utilised for multi-day Local Court and Children's Court special fixture hearings from Port Macquarie or surrounding courts," the Department of Communities and Justice spokesperson said.
Construction on the $5.1 million upgrade of the courthouse on Murray St started in April 2023 and is hoped to help relieve the pressure on court staff dealing with an increasing judicial load and high case numbers.
According to the Bureau of Crime Statistics Research (BOCSAR), times to finalise some cases in the Local Court remain "substantially longer" than before the pandemic.
In 2023, the median time from arrest to finalisation for defended hearings in the Local Court was 281 days. This is 79 days longer than pre-pandemic (202 days in 2019).
On Wednesday, July 3 there were 130 cases listed for Port Macquarie Local Court before one Magistrate. On July 9 there were 144 cases listed.
Along with the addition of a third courtroom, the upgrade includes new interview rooms, a judicial chamber, robing room and the installation of airport-style security scanning facilities at the front entrance of the courthouse.
Port Macquarie is served by a full-time Magistrate and a full-time Registrar. In addition, a Magistrate from Kempsey assists with Port Macquarie matters four days a month, a Children's Court Magistrate sits at Port Macquarie two days a month, and the Court is served by a visiting Children's Court Registrar.
