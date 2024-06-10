Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Jets star slams in six goals as Charlestown thrash inexperienced Mid Coast

By Mick McDonald
June 10 2024 - 1:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEWCASTLE Jets A-League star Melina Ayres dominated a young Mid Coast team in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football clash at Taree, scoring six goals in Charlestown's 12-0 romp.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.