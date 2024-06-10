Entangled whale spotted off Tacking Point believed to be heading north

An entangled humpback whale spotted off Tacking Point on Sunday, June 9 is now believed to be continuing on its journey north.
The whale was first seen swimming north near Tacking Point Lighthouse on Sunday, June 9.
There were reports that the entangled whale had been seen in a similar location on Monday morning, June 10.
Whale spotter Leigh Mansfield said he believes this was a second whale that managed to free itself from the shark detecting buoy at Lighthouse Beach.
"I think that was a separate whale that got caught on the shark buoy, but managed to free itself," Mr Mansfield said.
"It's now believed the entangled whale from Sunday has continued on its way north."
Photographer and National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) volunteer Alex McNaught captured video and photos of the entangled whale with his drone on Sunday.
"I went down to get footage at the request of NPWS," he said. "They often ask if I can do that when there are signs of distress or entangled marine life."
Mr McNaught said NPWS were aware the whale was entangled as it made its way up the coast.
"I flew my drone out to where the whale was off Tacking Point and tried to get photos from all angles so NPWS can brief their teams," he said.
"The rope can be hard to see how and where the whale is entangled."
The whale appears to have a rope and three buoys attached to its pectoral fin.
Mr McNaught said he also tracked the whale for a period of time before it got dark so that NPWS can estimate the whale's speed and where it's likely to be seen and when.
"It helps them keep an eye on it as it moves," he said.
People heading to coastal headlands along the coast are encouraged to keep an eye out for any whales in distress. The ORRCA 24/7 rescue number is 02 9415 3333.
