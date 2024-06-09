Recognised for saving lives; Emergency Services Medal awarded to Mid North Coast leader

Surf Life Saving leader on the Mid North Coast, Rodney (Rod) McDonagh has been awarded the prestigious Emergency Services Medal (ESM) in the King's Birthday 2024 Honours List.
As an advocate for marine and aquatic safety over decades of service, specialising in emergency management and response, Mr McDonagh has been recognised for his contributions to the community.
President of the Mid North Coast Surf Life Saving Executive Committee since 2011, Mr McDonagh has also held the title of President of the South West Rocks Branch for the past 26 years.
He continues to be involved in all levels of surf lifesaving including patrols, emergency response, education and training, asset maintenance and event coordination.
Mr McDonagh says he is honoured to be recognised for his life's work.
"[Surf Life Saving] has been a big part of what I've done over the years, so to be recognised for it is an honour," he said.
Over the decades, Mr McDonagh has responded to many serious critical incidents and search and rescue operations during his time as a volunteer surf lifesaver and in his professional career as a NSW maritime officer.
"I'm glad I've been able to contribute over the years and hopefully some of those things have helped other people and the organisation in general," Mr McDonagh said.
During this time, he has shown dedication towards fellow volunteer members ensuring their safety and welfare is at the forefront of all decisions made during emergency response situations.
Mr McDonagh is seen as a leader in the emergency support field for Surf Lifesaving Mid North Coast Branch. He provides ongoing guidance and support for all things emergency management.
"I'm actively doing patrols and driving the IRBs and dealing with the support operation side of things with emergency call outs," Mr McDonagh said.
Mr McDonagh organises inter-agency collaboration and has developed local networks with local emergency services across the Mid North Coast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.