Port Macquarie claims hat-trick victory in bodyboarding Teams Challenge

Port Macquarie has once again dominated the water to secure a hat-trick victory at the bodyboarding Teams Challenge, held at Lighthouse Beach on June 8 and 9.
After cruising to their second-straight win last year, the host team faced strong competition from Newcastle and Port Stephens.
Going into the final heat, Port Stephens had 69 points, Port Macquarie 70, and Newcastle 71.
"We had epic waves all weekend, and the competition went down to the last heat of the day " Port Macquarie Bodyboarding Association president Dan Little said.
Damien King, a three-time world champion bodyboarder, secured the narrow victory for Port Macquarie in the final heat, attracting around 500 spectators to the beach and headland.
The final score saw Port Macquarie leading with 76 points, followed closely by Newcastle with 72 points, and Port Stephens with 71 points.
"Damien King pretty much won with a minute to go which gave us the trophy," Little said.
He said the host team was happy to get the hat trick.
"It was great to see Port Macquarie dominate once again and win three years in a row," he said. "The boys were excited to get the win."
Little said the competition has continued to grow and attract more competitors each year.
"We're definitely seeing more people and more teams signing up for this event," he said.
"It's great to have such a close competition this year, and we're hoping to attract more teams from around Australia and even from overseas.
"The event is all about the local community being out there and supporting each other
"We've been through a lot of hard years, and an event like this brings the bodyboarding and surfing community closer."
