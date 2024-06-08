Gallery: 2024 ArtWalk festival lights up Port Macquarie CBD

The beloved Port Macquarie ArtWalk returned to the CBD with plenty of exhibitions, illuminations, live performances and creative installations on Friday, June 7.
The annual cultural festival now in its eighth year, brought hundreds to the Port Macquarie CBD despite cold weather conditions.
Port Macquarie-Hastings mayor Peta Pinson said at the launch of the festival that she was looking forward to everything.
"This is a really magical time for our community," she said.
Ms Pinson, who is attending the ArtWalk for the last time as the Port Macquarie-Hastings mayor, thanked council staff for their work.
"Without the staff and the effort that goes into it, we wouldn't deliver such a monumental event for Port Macquarie," she said.
There were multiple sites across the CBD stretching from Fisherman's Wharf to Murray Street featuring performances, workshops and artwork by local and visiting creatives.
Local school kids were in amongst seasoned artists with 145 finalists from the St Agnes' Parish schools A4 Art Prize on show.
Students from seven public schools across the Port Macquarie-Hastings area also showed their work with their 'By the Rivers of Dandelions' exhibit.
Beloved art groups were also involved in the 2024 Port Macquarie ArtWalk with WRAP (Wauchope Regional Arts Project) taking centre stage at Fisherman's Wharf.
Crowd favourite Creative Legend returned with a whale puppet performance.
Impulse Art & Photography artist Clint McManus said that he was having a great time at his first ArtWalk as an artist.
"I've met a lot of interesting people and had a lot of comments about my artwork," he said.
"And it's sparked a lot of interest."
The Port Macquarie local buys microscope slides online from universities to create artwork of detailed photo microscopy enlargements.
One of his works on display at 'Sages and Sisterhood' on Murray Street was an enlarged photograph of a liver microscopy.
"I've had a passion for art and science my whole life," he said.
For seasoned ArtWalk artists, the festival is still a special night
Textile artist Anne de Nooijer who displayed her work at 'Thistle Flowers' on Murray Street said that ArtWalk made a difference to her art business.
"You always get heaps more people seeing your work," she said.
"It's good to just put it out there and to enjoy."
