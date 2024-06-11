Bail continues for man accused of sexually touching a child

The Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) against a Port Macquarie-Hastings man who has been accused of sexually touching a child has been finalised.
The 65-year-old man appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court before Magistrate Kasey Pearce on Thursday, June 6.
He has been charged with intentionally sexually touching a child under 10-years-of-age in December, 2023.
No pleas have been entered and the man was granted bail on May 9, 2024.
As part of his bail conditions he is to not be in the company of any person under the age of 16 unless that person is in the presence of their guardian.
The accused is not permitted to go to Port Macquarie unless to attend court or a scheduled legal conference.
Magistrate Pearce adjourned the matter to be heard next in Port Macquarie Local Court for committal on July 18.
Magistrate Pearce also asked to finalise the AVO.
Michael Dampney the legal representative for the accused said he would need to speak to others first.
Magistrate Pearce said she couldn't see why it wouldn't be finalised.
"I appreciate it's not your problem but it's just more work to adjourn these 50 times..." she said.
"If we adjourn everything, [court staff are] dealing with thousands and thousands of matters.
"It's just more work for court staff."
Mr Dampney spoke with a solicitor and later confirmed that the AVO could be finalised.
Magistrate Pearce put the AVO in place for two years.
Bail is to continue for the accused and he is excused from appearing at his next court date if legally represented.
