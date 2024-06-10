Alleged Lord Howe Island rapist apprehended violence order finalised

The apprehended violence order for the victim of an accused Lord Howe Island rapist has been finalised in court.
Simon Phillip Lock, 52, appeared in Port Macquarie Local Court via video link from the Lismore Legal Aid office before Magistrate Kasey Pearce on Thursday, June 6.
The former Lord Howe Island resident has been accused of raping a woman on the island on the night of December 28, 2023.
The Department of Public Prosecutions (DDP) told Magistrate Pearce that they were waiting on some outstanding toxicology results and asked for a two week adjournment for the charge certificate.
Magistrate Pearce adjourned the matter to appear in a Port Macquarie Local Court on June 20, 2024.
However, the apprehended violence order application for the alleged victim against Lock was finalised in court on June 6 at the request of Magistrate Pearce.
As part of the Apprehended Violence Order (AVO), Lock must not assault, stalk, harass the alleged victim, go any place where she lives or works, and can't contact her unless through a lawyer.
Under the AVO, Lock also cannot possess any firearms or prohibited weapons.
Magistrate Pearce informed Lock that the AVO would last for two years.
"If you breach it, you're breaching a court order," she said.
Lock's bail at a Byron Bay address is to continue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.