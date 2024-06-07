Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Government 'not able to consider' purchasing accommodation for homeless

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
June 7 2024 - 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Minister for Planning and Public Spaces said the NSW Government is "not able to consider the proposal" to purchase a decommissioned motel in Kew for transitional accommodation for the region's homeless.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.