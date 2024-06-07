Arrest warrant for man accused of CBD hammer attack

An arrest warrant has been issued for a man after he failed to attend court and report to police officers as part of his bail.
Levi Hill, 29, was scheduled to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court before Magistrate Kasey Pearce on Thursday, June 6.
Hill, who was bailed at a Port Macquarie address, has been charged with:
According to court papers, a 40-year-old man had stopped on the corner of Clarence and Hay Street to smoke when another man approached him asking for a cigarette.
When the 40-year-old refused, the man left and returned a short time later with Hill who was allegedly wearing a white balaclava covering his entire head and face.
The court papers allege that Hill approached the 40-year-old and raised a claw style hammer to him.
Court papers said the man was able to grab Hill's hand holding the hammer but felt the weapon hit his head during the altercation.
The two allegedly engaged in a struggle with both falling into nearby bushes, but they managed to get back on their feet.
Security guards from the Port Macquarie Hotel soon arrived and told Hill to drop the hammer, which he did, according to the court papers.
"I'm going to come back and shoot you," Hill allegedly said to the victim.
"I've been in before and when I get out, I will shoot you."
Hill was later arrested by officers outside the El Paso Inn on Clarence Street, Port Macquarie.
The victim sustained a graze to his left elbow, bleeding to his neck and a small wound at the top of his head.
Hill, who had no fixed address at the time of his arrest, was later bailed to a Port Macquarie address.
Part of his bail conditions were to not enter or go 500 metres near Hay Street, Port Macquarie unless completing his daily reporting to police.
Hill's lawyer Susanna Gidlow from Legal Aid told the court she didn't think her client was present at court and that Legal Aid hadn't had contact with Hill for some time.
Ms Gidlow also told the court that she had not received any information that Hill hadn't complied with bail.
Magistrate Pearce confirmed there was nothing in the system to suggest he hadn't been reporting daily to the police.
But a police prosecutor told the court that the accused had failed to report to police since May 10.
Ms Gidlow sought leave to withdraw as Hill's defence and Magistrate Pearce issued an arrest warrant for Hill.
"So there is no future [court] date," Ms Gidlow said.
"We'll just wait until he turns up," Magistrate Pearce said.
