Prosecution waiting on voice analysis for child abuse material case

Police have told the court that they are waiting to get an expert opinion for vocal analysis in a case involving a Port Macquarie truck driver accused of accessing child abuse material.
Raymond Leonard Skinner, 61, was not required to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court before Magistrate Kasey Pearce on Thursday, June 6.
The truck driver was arrested at his home in Port Macquarie last year by strike force detectives investigating the alleged live-streaming of child abuse material.
He was charged with six counts of using a carriage service to access child abuse material on several dates between June 3 and August 26, 2023.
He has also been charged with two counts of possessing bestiality material.
No pleas have been entered yet.
Currently in custody, Skinner was represented by his lawyer Angela Cheng who confirmed to the court that a case conference had already taken place on June 3.
The Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions (CDPP) requested an adjournment of two weeks for the matter, explaining that the extra time was needed to get an expert opinion for vocal analysis.
Magistrate Pearce adjourned the matter to appear in Port Macquarie Local Court on July 20.
