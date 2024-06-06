Group 3 could push grand final date back due to wet weather disruptions

GROUP Three Rugby League would be prepared to push the date of the grand final back a week should there be more washed out matches this season.
At this stage the grand final is set for Saturday, Saturday, September 21 with the player of the year presentation at Club Old Bar on Saturday, September 28.
"We could put the grand final back to September 28 if we have any more problems with wet weather,'' Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said this week.
"That would allow us time to play any deferred games.''
This season's draw had four weekends free of football for first grade, reserve grade and league tag. However, under 18s will play a full round on two of the weekends to ensure the full draw is finalised. Nine sides play in the under 18s, compared to eight in the other grades.
The opening month of the season has been disrupted by wet weather. Last weekend the Wingham/Taree City game at Wingham was put on hold due to heavy rain, however, fixtures at Kempsey, Port Macquarie and Tuncurry went ahead.
There are spare weekends on June 29/30 and July 27/28. Group Three originally planned to play the Group Three/Indigenous All Stars games at Wauchope on June 29, although Mr Drury said previously deferred club matches would have precedence.
Matches are now planned for both those weekends.
There's no football on this weekend's June long weekend, however, clubs haven't taken the opportunity to play any of the games.
Mr Drury said another possibility would be to play deferred games midweek, although he added there are potential problems.
"It's impossible to play four grades on the one night. It would mean having to split the games over Tuesday and Thursday,'' he said.
"I think clubs would want to avoid that.''
Wingham and Taree City will now meet in the game deferred from last weekend on Saturday, July 27.
Old Bar and Port Sharks will play on the same day.
Wingham and Forster-Tuncurry and Taree City and Port City are confirmed to play on Saturday, June 29.
Wingham treasurer Craig Martin said the Tigers are 'in the lap of the gods' regarding the playing field at the Regional Australia Bank Stadium.
He said the ground was finally starting to dry out last weekend and junior football matches were played on Friday night.
The club trained on the main field for the first time in a month last Thursday.
However, the weekend's downpour ended any hopes of Saturdays fixtures against Taree City going ahead.
"There was water everywhere,'' Mr Martin said.
"Now we're right back to where we were.''
The Tigers are due to host Port Sharks next Saturday in the match of the round.
