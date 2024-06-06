Marine Rescue's David Bigeni named a finalist for prestigious award

Marine Rescue Port Macquarie volunteer David Bigeni said he prefers to remain in the background.
The long-serving and dedicated volunteer has been named as one of four Marine Rescue NSW award finalists for the 2024 Rotary Districts of NSW Emergency Services Community Awards (RESCA).
Mr Bigeni has been named a finalist for his service and commitment to saving lives on the water and boating safety on the Macquarie Coast.
He has been involved with sea rescue and Marine Rescue Port Macquarie since 2005.
"I had a bit of a family issue at the time and one of my family members was looked after by the Firies, but that wasn't my thing," he said.
"The marine industry was something I've always been involved in, so I just naturally came to Marine Rescue."
Mr Bigeni has worked as a skipper and has also been involved in fleet management with the organisation. He currently serves as a skipper, trainer, and maintenance manager at the Port Macquarie unit.
With extensive experience, he maintains and operates four vessels, a vehicle, and all equipment. He trains future skippers on bar crossings, towing, emergency drills, and first aid.
In 2021, he deployed to assist with flood rescues for 15 days and later helped rebuild homes.
Mr Bigeni has completed hundreds of rescues and saved countless lives during his service with Marine Rescue Port Macquarie.
"We all pitch in and help, that's just how it is," Mr Bigeni said.
"It's a great place because there's such good people and we all get involved."
Passionate about giving back, Mr Bigeni assists organisations like the Lions Club and supports community events such as Ironman Australia and the Port Macquarie Rowing Club's 3 River Run.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell commended Mr Bigeni for being named a finalist.
"David's dedication to the Port Macquarie unit and the community makes him such a worthy finalist, Marine Rescue NSW is so grateful for his commitment and the service he provides to the local boating community," he said.
"David has been an outstanding member for Marine Rescue Port Macquarie for more than a decade and to have a person of his experience amongst our ranks is a real asset for Marine Rescue NSW."
Mr Bigeni said it's very rewarding to be recognised for the work he has done with Marine Rescue.
"I would have rather sort of stayed in the background," he said. "It's really lovely and exciting though."
The most rewarding part of being a volunteer with Marine Rescue for Mr Bigeni is helping people.
"The most rewarding part is when you do a good job and save somebody or a vessel in danger," he said.
"When you bring someone back that couldn't get back, that's the best thing."
The winner of the Marine Rescue NSW agency award and the Dot Hennessy OAM Emergency Services Youth Scholarship will be announced at the RESCA ceremony at Bankstown Sports Club on August 10.
