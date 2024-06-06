Kenny's surf report: bodyboard teams challenge to hit the waves

This weekend sees one of Port Macquarie major sporting events take place, the bodyboard teams challenge.
There are 10 teams consisting of 10 members entering from all over Australia and competing for the Team's Trophy and bragging rights.
I thought it would be good to interview the captain of the main Port Macquarie team, Shayden Shrader.
When did you first start getting into bodyboarding?
I started when I was about 12 years old and I got a bodyboard for Christmas. I was soon hooked on the sport, paddling out with my mates.
It wasn't long before I was trying my hand at competitions and I managed to win a NSW state title, which then led to competing on the world tour.
What does it mean to be captain and represent your town and who do you think are the biggest threat to your title?
Being captain at the age of 26 is a privilege to represent Port Macquarie and try to keep our winning run going.
We have won the last two and a hat trick would be the icing on the cake.
We expect strong competition from our near neighbours from Newcastle. We also expect Gold Coast and Mandurah from WA to provide strong competition.
Not forgetting the Port Macquarie old boys with a guest appearance from one of Kenny's surf crew Andrew Clarke, I think he may be the surprise packet.
Now to the Plomer trip that I took last week with the surf crew.
Five days in paradise, it was a great success with waves off the point.
Myself, Mick and Mareea also caught so much bream that we had to bring some home.
To tell you the truth, I am not too sure. If you had asked me last Sunday, I would've predicted a large swell of three metres over the weekend, by Tuesday the Willy Weather app has changed dramatically with a forecast of only 1.2-1.5 metres.
The good news is we will have light westerly blowing 4-12 knots. With a new moon on Tuesday, tides will be higher in the morning at 1.5-2 meters. So, expect a lot of water movement, especially on the run-in tide.
Water temperature should sit around 20-22 degrees.
Lifesavers report safe conditions at Towns with a good covering of sand through Chickens and the breakwall.
Reports from Flynns are not as good, with a sharp sandbank playing havoc with news of a few boards being snapped.
Lighthouse will catch the wide swell and offer good conditions. Bonny Hills has reasonable waves with North Haven having the pick of the southern beaches.
Remember, if you haven't got much on this long weekend, go down and support our local bodyboarders this Saturday and Sunday. Heats start at 7am each day and a barbeque for all.
