Sparkie's bright path: Taj Elliot awarded Indigenous scholarship

A Port Macquarie TAFE student has been named the worthy recipient of a $2,000 Indigenous scholarship.
Electrotechnology apprentice Taj Elliot was announced to be awarded the 2024 VERTO - Country Education Foundation Indigenous Scholarship on Thursday, May 30.
The funding was made available to acknowledge and celebrate National Reconciliation Week.
"I feel privileged to be announced as the recipient of this funding and I'm very grateful to be given the opportunity to further my trade," Mr Elliott said.
"I'd like to thank VERTO, the Country Education Foundation and my teacher Mark O'Brian for encouraging me to apply for this scholarship."
On top of his studies at Port Macquarie NSW TAFE, Mr Elliot has opened his own garden maintenance business to support himself while studying.
His business which employs five of his friends, operates on weekends and after school hours.
Mr Elliot said he would use the scholarship fund to purchase tools needed for his trade as an electrotechnology apprentice.
VERTO Chief Executive Ron Maxwell credited the Country Education Foundation for their tireless efforts to support rural and regional students to complete further education and training.
"The Country Education Foundation's work truly reflects the values that VERTO prides itself on, positively transforming the lives of individuals, families and communities," Mr Maxwell said.
"On behalf of everyone at VERTO, I would like to extend our congratulations to Taj.
His hard work, dedication and ambition is admirable. We are incredibly proud to support him on his journey."
Country Education Foundation Chief Executive, Wendy Mason, thanked VERTO for their support in their mission to make a difference for regional and rural students.
"Working alongside VERTO has been an excellent partnership that has made a real difference for students undertaking training and education," Ms Mason said.
"We are incredibly excited to recognise the inspiring efforts of young people such as Taj in promoting educational success within the communities we serve."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.