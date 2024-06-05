Port Macquarie News
Kew Men's Bowling Club wins NSW Division 4 pennant

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated June 5 2024 - 1:56pm, first published 1:55pm
L-R: Frank Raczka, Rocky Davis, Dean Noble (Kew Country Club), Wayne Thrussell, Barrie Isaac (Club President), Ian Hodgkinson, Stewart Rogan, Dave Jones, Brett Irwin, Gary Sparra Cheers, Adrian Hilton and Chicka Thompson. Picture supplied
Dean Noble, of Kew Country Club, recently presented new jackets to members of the Kew Men's Bowling Club, celebrating their proud victory in the Men's Division Four Pennant for the Mid North Coast.

