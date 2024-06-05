Kew Men's Bowling Club wins NSW Division 4 pennant

Dean Noble, of Kew Country Club, recently presented new jackets to members of the Kew Men's Bowling Club, celebrating their proud victory in the Men's Division Four Pennant for the Mid North Coast.
As Zone 14 winners, the team represented the Mid North Coast at the NSW playoffs held in Armidale from Tuesday, May 21 to Thursday, May 23.
The team, including Frank Raczka, Rocky Davis, Wayne Thrussell, Barrie Isaac (Club President), Ian Hodgkinson, Stewart Rogan, Dave Jones, Brett Irwin, Gary "Sparra" Cheers, Adrian Hilton, and "Chicka" Thompson, showcased skill and sportsmanship throughout the competition.
In the preliminary rounds at Armidale, Kew defeated Tuncurry Beach and Hamilton North, advancing to the quarter finals where they overcame Bega in a closely contested match, triumphing 39-37.
The semi final saw Kew skippers Wayne Thrussell and Rocky Davis lead their sides to victory over Scone with a decisive 46-25 win.
The final against Wallerwang was a tense affair, with Wallerwang initially taking a significant lead. However, Kew staged an impressive comeback, narrowing the margin to 25-19 after 29 ends.
With only three ends remaining and trailing by five shots (36-31), Wayne Thrussell's team rallied, winning the 40th end by four shots and the 41st by two shots, to secure a narrow lead of one shot.
In a dramatic final end, Kew reclaimed two shots to win 39 to 36, clinching the NSW State Men's Division four Pennant.
