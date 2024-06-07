Flamin' Dragons regatta to brings dragon boat enthusiasts to Hastings River

The Hastings River is set to become a hub of activity as dragon boat enthusiasts from across NSW converge for the annual Flamin' Dragons Regatta at Rocks Ferry, Wauchope, over the June long weekend.
"Regattas are a fantastic way of bringing clubs and paddlers together, doing what they love," Flamin' Dragons' President, Phil Higgins, said.
"This is our annual promotion for dragon boating, showcasing the vast community of clubs attending our regatta from all over NSW."
With 19 clubs attending from regions like inner Sydney City up to Coffs Harbour, including clubs from Sydney's Northern Beaches, Penrith, Illawarra, and more, Mr Higgins said the event is expected to boost tourism in the local Hastings region and bring valuable tourist dollars.
The action kicks off on Saturday at noon with 1km pursuit races and the exciting 'Dash for Cash' 100m races.
Sunday sees the main regatta starting at 8am, featuring 200m races in the divisions of women's, men's, and opens, with teams of 20 or 10 paddlers competing for divisional honors.
"It's an exciting day, but also a lot of fun," Mr Higgins said. "I, for one, can't wait to see how our boat wranglers dress up for the day - last year it was in western gear.
"Although there is a friendly rivalry between clubs, you can't help noting the camaraderie among all paddlers and between boats."
Dragon boats may have either 10 or 20 paddlers, a drummer, and a sweep to steer the boat. Paddlers can join from 12 years old, although many attending the regatta are in their more mature years.
Flamin' Dragons Port Macquarie will celebrate its 20th anniversary in August this year and is one of the largest dragon boating clubs on the north coast of NSW.
New paddlers, including men, are always welcome each Saturday morning from 7:30 am in the car park behind the Westport marina complex.
All you need is your water bottle, closed-in shoes, and a sense of fun - paddles are supplied, and the rest will follow with the support of Flamin's accredited coaches.
For more information, please email flamindragons@y7mail.com.
