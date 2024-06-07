Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Flamin' Dragons regatta to brings dragon boat enthusiasts to Hastings River

By Staff Reporters
June 7 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flamin Dragons crew competing with president and sweep with Phil Higgins at the helm. Picture supplied
Flamin Dragons crew competing with president and sweep with Phil Higgins at the helm. Picture supplied

The Hastings River is set to become a hub of activity as dragon boat enthusiasts from across NSW converge for the annual Flamin' Dragons Regatta at Rocks Ferry, Wauchope, over the June long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.