Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Larry Budgen bids farewell to Football Mid North Coast to take on new role

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
June 6 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Larry Budgen will be leaving Football Mid North Coast after 10 years. Picture: file
Larry Budgen will be leaving Football Mid North Coast after 10 years. Picture: file

Football Mid North Coast (FMNC) technical director, Larry Budgen, will take on the role of regional talent development officer with Northern NSW in September.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.