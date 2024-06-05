Man sentenced for firearms, drug offences

A Port Macquarie man charged with a string of weapons and drug offences has been sentenced in the Port Macquarie District Court.
Joel Mitchell Fowler, 33, appeared before Judge Roy Ellis on Wednesday, June 5 for sentencing.
The case has been before the courts since 2022.
Fowler was arrested on August 10, 2022 after a number of items were seized from two homes in Wauchope, including an unloaded sawn-off shotgun found under the bed in a main bedroom, gel guns, and a .303 rifle with a seated magazine concealed in a roll of carpet.
During the search, police also located an amount of ammunition and two well-maintained hydroponic cannabis "set-ups".
Fowler was charged with and pleaded guilty to:
He was remanded in custody following his arrest, but was released on November 15, 2023 to attend the Balund-a Rehabilitation Program.
The court heard at the June 5 sentencing that the 33-year-old graduated from the program on May 10, 2024.
"He has been in custody for a period of approximately 13 months," Judge Ellis said.
"Mr Fowler graduated from the rehabilitation program on May 10 and has been on conditional bail since then."
Judge Ellis said Fowler had engaged with a number of programs while at Balund-a and said he was "prepared to participate" in rehabilitation.
Fowler was sentenced to an aggregate sentence of two years and six months imprisonment with a non-parole period of one year and four months, expiring on June 4, 2024.
Judge Ellis placed Fowler on parole for a period of one year and two months which will expire on August 4, 2025.
"Mr Fowler this is a pretty reasonable outcome for you and part of this is because you have been prepared to participate in a rehabilitation program," Judge Ellis said.
"Firearms can be very dangerous and our firearms laws [in Australia] are harsh [for a reason]."
Judge Ellis said he hopes Fowler doesn't "undermine what he's achieved" during his rehabilitation.
