Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man sentenced for firearms, drug offences

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
June 5 2024 - 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Port Macquarie man charged with a string of weapons and drug offences has been sentenced in the Port Macquarie District Court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.