Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie swimmers shine at North Coast short course titles

By Faye Rowles
June 5 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures Scott Calvin

Swimming North Coast held its short course titles at two venues over the weekend, June 1-2.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.