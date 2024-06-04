Local artist's brush of luck as creatives prepare for ArtWalk festival

Port Macquarie's CBD is set to come to life with lights, music and art taking place as part of the ArtWalk festival.
The annual cultural festival will see exhibitions, puppets, artists' market, music and dance performances as well as artists displaying their work in local businesses from 5pm to 9pm on Friday, June 7
For Port Macquarie local artists Layla Denny, this year's event is particularly special.
Not only is this Ms Denny's first time displaying at ArtWalk but it's her first time exhibiting her work anywhere.
"I'm nervous but excited," she said.
"It's opening a lot of doors for me but also becoming less of a hobby and something bigger."
Art has been a passion for Ms Denny ever since she was a little girl at Tacking Point Public School where she regularly took part in local art competitions.
Now working in child care, Ms Denny gets to use art in her day-to-day when looking after young children.
For the most part, the 18-year-old local's art had been relegated to being just a hobby.
But when Ms Denny noticed more and more smaller and younger artists taking part in the ArtWalk, it inspired her to make an application
"I guess that just excited me because a lot of art [events have] more established, older artists who have been doing it as a business for a while," she said.
'I'm excited to meet other artists and possibly build more of a business, so take it from a hobby to maybe a business."
Ms Denny will be exhibiting her work and doing a live painting at Bloom Cafe on Clarence Street.
She can't reveal what she'll be painting but promises it will be likely a big canvas.
"I find a lot of inspiration in the colours so I normally pick a colour palette and work from there," she said.
"I like mixing simple styles with more intricate patterns especially abstract [art] is something I've really leaned into."
Now in it's eighth year, the 2024 Port Macquarie ArtWalk is set to be a massive night of food, art and entertainment for the whole family.
This year will feature eight precincts as well as an artisans market with food trucks at Town Green, Short Street Youth Precint and Clarence House.
Many restaurants will also have their doors open.
The section of Horton Street near the Port Macquarie War Memorial will be closed as will a section of Short Street and Clarence Street closest to the water.
Road closures and a map of the precincts can be found on the ArtWalk schedule.
