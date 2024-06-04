Hastings Valley Public Schools 'eggs'-plore at immersive farm day

Over 400 Hastings Valley Public Schools (HVPS) Year 3 students visited a local high school for a day of agriculture, aquaculture and science.
Students from nine public schools in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region travelled to Hastings Secondary College on Wednesday, May 29.
The 'Paddock to Plate' excursion is part of a immersive series of educational and sporting activities in collaboration with partner primary schools, including Rollands Plains Upper, Telegraph Point, Westport, Port Macquarie, Hastings, Tacking Point, and Lake Cathie Public Schools.
"The day provides students with a unique opportunity to explore our high school's farms, interact with farm animals, and engage in scientific experiments and marine activities in our specialised facilities and labs," Hastings Secondary College Principal Phil Harris said.
The activities included interacting with and learning about cattle, chickens, sheep, goads, rabbits and later in the marine classes; baby turtles.
Students were also able to learn about the distinctive breeds, purposes and care of the animals.
Hastings Secondary College students were also on hand to demonstrate their animal handling skills to the younger students.
"These events are designed to be both educational and engaging, helping students become familiar with the high school environment to ensure a smooth transition when the time comes,"Mr Harris said.
The day promoted science in action with science and marine classes to help capture students attention and curiosity.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.