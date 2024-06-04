Road closure changes along Ocean Drive as duplication project progresses

An important period of construction is now underway at Ocean Drive.
Ditchfield Contracting are starting works on a significant intersection upgrade at Emerald Drive and Matthew Flinders Drive.
Starting this week, crews will close Emerald Drive at the roundabout intersection at Ocean Drive, where a considerable proportion of work will occur until the end of the year, to prepare the intersection for an extra two lanes and traffic lights.
Stage 1 work will involve lowering the road and excavating the Emerald Drive side of Ocean Drive, before constructing the additional dual lanes. Once complete, work will switch sides, closing off the Matthew Flinders Drive intersection (stage 2) to lower that side to match.
It is expected that the stage 1 road closure will be in place until late 2024, with detours in place via Sapphire Drive and Jonas Absalom Drive. A temporary roundabout shall operate for Matthew Flinders Drive during this time.
Detours for Matthew Flinders Drive works will be shared prior to stage 2 works commencing. During construction of stage 2, the intersection with Emerald Drive will operate as a T-intersection.
Director of Community Infrastructure, Robert Fish, said while the works could present some additional disruptions to road users, they are essential to delivering long-term benefits to the community.
"We acknowledge the disruptions that this component of the Ocean Drive construction may cause to residents and motorists, and in conjunction with our contracted partners, will ensure we work to complete this important upgrade as efficiently as possible," Mr Fish said.
"The purpose of lowering the road is to make sure that the new intersection has good lines of sight and complies with what is required for a safe, signalised intersection on completion."
Signage will be posted throughout the works advising of the changed traffic conditions and detour routes.
During stage 1, access to Lighthouse Plaza will be maintained with motorists able to enter and exit the Plaza through the roundabout at Marbuk Avenue and from Ocean Drive in both directions.
Pedestrians can access the Plaza from Marbuk Avenue or, if coming from the ocean side, via a refuge crossing on Ocean Drive. Pedestrian access on Emerald Drive (between Marbuk Avenue and Ocean Drive) will be unavailable during stage 1.
As a result of the Emerald Drive and Matthew Flinders closure, there will also be some bus stop relocations and temporary road crossings.
Existing stops on Emerald Drive and Ocean Drive have been relocated (by up to 100m) in anticipation of these works.
The contractor will install a temporary pedestrian refuge near the service station entrance for those needing to cross Ocean Drive to access Lighthouse Plaza.
During stage 2, bus services on Matthew Flinders Drive will be re-routed, we will provide details closer to the closure.
For more information, please visit Ocean Drive Duplication Port Macquarie Hastings Council (nsw.gov.au)
