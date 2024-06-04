Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Road closure changes along Ocean Drive as duplication project progresses

By Staff Reporters
June 4 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An important period of construction is now underway at Ocean Drive.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.