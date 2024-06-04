'I wanted to do my town proud': Blake Steep on making his NRL debut

Port Macquarie's Blake Steep fulfilled a dream when he made his NRL debut for the Sydney Roosters in their round 13 meeting with the North Queensland Cowboys.
Steep said it was "a special moment" when Roosters head coach Trent Robinson delivered the news that he would be making his NRL debut.
"I've been a Roosters fan since I was a little boy, so that's what made it really special," he said. "To put on the Sydney Roosters NRL jersey for the first time was the best feeling ever."
Steep's debut was a proud moment for his family, friends, and the Port Macquarie community.
"Knowing all my friends and family were coming to watch the game and everyone was watching back home, I just wanted to do my town proud," he said. "Knowing that I had all that support helped me get through the nerves."
Growing up in Port Macquarie, Steep was no stranger to the rugby league culture that permeates the town.
As a Port Macquarie Sharks junior, he honed his skills and developed a love for the game that would shape his early career.
"My junior team was pretty strong, and I had a really good coach in Mick Gilmour," Steep said. "He always wanted you to be the best player that you could be, and I think that helped me become the player that I am today."
Steep said he was captivated by the skill and determination of players like Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Victor Radley, whose tenacity on the field inspired him to pursue his own rugby league dreams.
"I looked up to those two especially because they are enforcers," he said. "They mean business every time they go out onto the field and rip in every time.
"Growing up, I based my game around players like them, so to be able to put on the jersey and play alongside them was really special."
Having first signed a contract with the Sydney Roosters Academy in 2020, the 19-year-old has remained committed to the club ever since.
Despite facing setbacks, including an ACL rupture that sidelined him for the majority of 2023, Steep continued to rise through the ranks.
After captaining the Roosters to the minor premiership and within one game of the SG Ball Cup (men's under-19s) grand final in 2024, he earned the team's player of the year award.
Stepping onto the field at Allianz Stadium on June 2, Steep said he was overcome with emotion as he took in the sea of red, white, and blue around him.
"It was a very surreal feeling to warm up before the game out on the field and see the crowd and how loud it was," he said. "That's when it all felt real, and it hit me that I was about to play an NRL game."
Steep said he's now hungry for more game time following his debut.
"After getting a taste of it, I'm definitely hungry for more opportunities on the field," he said. "I'm hopeful that this is just the beginning of bigger things to come."
