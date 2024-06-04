Old Bar Pirates continue to ride wave of success against Port City Breakers

Port City Breakers came in confident for their match against the Old Bar Pirates but early success in the first half wasn't enough to maintain a lead against the visiting team.
The team's strategy to build pressure early on with an early kick and penalty saw Chris Piper score a try for the Breakers less than 10 minutes into the match.
"[Piper] really stood up and just led from the front," Port City Breakers coach Tim Donovan said.
"He's got a good work effort which comes with experience but if we can support him and other senior backs, I think it will be holding us in place."
The four point lead was a boost of confidence for the Breakers.
"We thought we were in a good place there," Donovan said.
"But we just took our foot off the pedal from a concentration point of view because [Old Bar] started to spread it wide to their back line."
Old Bar's five-eight Ngaheke Nepata and wing Emmanuel Solie changed their team's luck scoring tries within five to six minutes apart.
"To Port's credit, they rolled their sleeves up and had a crack," Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said.
"But when we decide to hold the footy and play some footy, we score tries."
Old Bar continued to maintain a lead finishing half-time 24-8 but Donovan said Breakers remained confident.
"The halftime talk was just about how do we get ourselves back in the game," Donovan said.
"It was very upbeat."
Port tried to get the upper hand with two more tries but lost the game 30-20.
"We did alright but to be honest Old Bar showed their experience in not letting up," Donovan said.
"They didn't kick on with it but at the same time, they did protect their lead very well."
But Donovan isn't put out by the result.
"I know its not what everyone wants to hear but we're okay with the loss," he said.
"We had the longest period of minutes where it was quality football for us.
"So [we'll] be growing on that then on some stage, it will turn the pressure onto our opposition and hopefully it will come our way soon."
The team is feeling confident heading into their next round against Forster Tuncurry Hawks despite hooker Ty-Jesse Brabant likely to be away due to his injury from the recent match.
"We've got three starters coming back from injury and absences so we're only going to be stronger," Donovan said.
"So we're very confident and just hopeful we can stay on the path of our team as a playing group working well together."
