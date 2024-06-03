Jack Hudson runs 50km in memory of his dad; raises funds for Cure Cancer

Running 50 kilometres to raise funds for Cure Cancer Australia took on a very personal meaning for Wauchope's Jack Hudson.
His father Brent Hudson died just two weeks ago after being diagnosed with bladder cancer two and a half years ago.
"Dad also ended up getting colon cancer, which was incurable," Jack said.
Brent's health deteriorated earlier this year, Jack said.
"Three weeks ago I got home from Sydney and my sister called me and said she was at the hospital with dad. He wasn't doing well."
Unfortunately, there wasn't anything more healthcare workers could do and Brent was sent home.
"I think just with everything going on, all the surgeries, his body just couldn't keep up," Jack said.
"We ended up getting him upstairs on his couch overlooking Flynn's Beach. It was exactly where he wanted to be."
Brent died at his home on Monday, May 20.
"My sister Brooke and step-mum Linda and myself were next to him the whole time," Jack said.
Jack started his running journey at the end of 2023 after his cousin Luke Wells died following a car accident.
"That's the reason myself and a lot of my family got into running," he said. "We used running and fitness as a way to have something to look forward to and keep everyone moving forward."
Jack ran his first half marathon as part of the 2024 Port Macquarie RunFest in March and then started training for his mammoth 50-kilometre fundraising run.
Jack said the mental aspect of running 50 kilometres on Sunday, June 2 was "challenging".
"There is no way I would have finished the run without all my family there and all my friends who turned up and ran with me," he said.
"I was coming off 25 kilometres and my body just didn't know what to do. I started having a bit of a breakdown in the middle."
He said it was the support of his family that got him through.
"Family and friends there yesterday made the world of difference."
Not only was Jack running for his dad, but also his grandfather who died from lung cancer 13 years ago.
"Cancer has always been pretty close to my heart," Jack said.
"This run just ended up being a lot closer to home [because of his father's death].
"I had this 50 kilometre run planned (before his dad's death). Dad really wanted to be there, he's been there for a lot of the runs I've done over the past six months."
Through his gaming marketing company goto.game, Jack has been raising money for Cure Cancer Australia for the past few years.
"We've raised almost $180,000 altogether through goto.game and the content creators and gamers," he said.
The run was part of Cure Cancer's fundraising campaign Superhero Streamers.
Jack managed to raise $7800 leading up to and during the run on Sunday.
"We raised a total of $2500 during the almost seven-hour run," he said.
Jack thanked the streaming community for raising funds and supporting him.
Jack doesn't have any plans on easing up on his running journey. He will be completing another half marathon as part of the South West Rocks RunFest on June 9.
He's also planning on competing in Ironman 2025.
"Dad was always running when he was younger and he did a lot of triathlons as well," Jack said.
"I want to keep it going and look at doing triathlons like dad."
