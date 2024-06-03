Sharks sink teeth into Mustangs in wet and wild 'dog-fight'

Mitchell Squire and Malachi Joseph starred in a rain-soaked game on Saturday, June 1, as the Port Macquarie Sharks maintained their perfect start to the 2024 Group 3 Rugby League season with a 12-6 victory over the Macleay Valley Mustangs.
Squire and Joseph both crossed the line to lead 12-0 at halftime after an error-riddled first half played in steady rain saw ball security thrown out the window.
"It was a bit of a dog-fight the entire game," Port Macquarie Sharks coach Mat Hogan said. "I'm super proud of my boys, we defended our line for what felt like the majority of the second half.
"Mustangs are a very dangerous side, and we had to turn them away a lot."
Mustangs coach Beau Champion said he thought the team took a "few silly options" in the first half which let them down.
"We didn't play to the conditions as well as we could have," he said. "In the second half, we worked really hard on our defence and gave ourselves a lot of opportunities to score."
The Sharks faced a tough challenge in the second half as the Mustangs camped out on their line, eventually scoring through Shane Davis-Caldwell.
Davis-Caldwell's effective kicking game kept the Sharks pinned in their own half for much of the game.
"He really controlled the second half with his kicking game and the other sixteen men really got on the back of it and worked really hard to get us some good field position," Champion said.
"I think we were unlucky to not get another try and at least drag a draw out of that game, but the game still gives us a lot of confidence moving forward to know that we can mix it with the top teams for the majority of the game.
"There's just a few things we have to work on with our attack."
Hogan said he was proud of the team's defence during the game.
I think it's the best win that I've been a part of since I have been coaching.- Port Macquarie Sharks coach Mat Hogan
"I think it's the best win that I've been a part of since I have been coaching," Hogan said.
"We were camped at our own end for the majority of the second half as they kept getting repeat sets. We just had to take the gloves off and dig deep."
Despite the victory, Hogan remains concerned about the team's errors.
"They were tough conditions, but we're still just coming up with too many errors," he said.
"We have to be much better than that because we can't keep gifting teams opportunities to score. It's going to catch up to us."
Looking ahead, the Sharks will play the Wingham Tigers after the June long weekend bye.
Hogan said he's confident in his side's ability to defeat any team in the competition.
"I think our mindset is very good, so if we can improve our completion rate, then we're going to put a lot of good sides to the sword," he said. "I think I've got the team to go all the way.
"There's still a long way to go, but we have a lot of belief in the club that we can come out on top this season."
Meanwhile, the Mustangs are gearing up to play the in-form Old Bar Pirates.
Champion said the team is going into the clash with a game plan.
"We just need to focus on what we do and what we can control," he said. "We know their strengths and their weaknesses, so if we can capitalise on that then we have as good a shot as any to win."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.