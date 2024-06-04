'Massive effort': Stingrays overpower Marlins 40-12 in muddy contest

The Laurieton Hotel Stingrays pulled off a gritty 40-12 victory over the South West Rocks Marlins in a mud-soaked game on Saturday, June 1.
With only 16 players travelling up the coast, Stingrays captain-coach Nick McCabe said he was "proud of the players' effort" during the game.
"It was a massive effort to get a win like that," he said. "I would've been happy if we had won by two points, so to win by almost a landslide was great."
Stingrays' tries came from a stellar lineup of Grant Gardner, Ulise Fahina, Lachlan Pensini, Mitch Googe, Josh Cochrane, Jarem Gunning, and Jake Soames, who crossed the line twice. Add four goals to the mix, and the Stingrays were unstoppable.
The Marlins fought back with tries from Michael McPhillips, Corey Murphy, and Alfred Drew, but it wasn't enough to turn the tide.
One standout performer was forward Jack Formica, who McCabe said played "probably his best game of the year." McCabe attributed the win to hard work at training and the team's growing unity.
"Everyone is starting to buy into what we do at the club, and the results are coming off the back of that," he said.
Despite a rocky start to the season due to byes and wet weather disruption, the Stingrays have only lost once, to the Kendall Blues.
"I think we've got a good attitude this season," McCabe said. "We're starting to grow together, and we're starting to buy into what we're trying to do, and that's to try and win the grand final."
Next, the Stingrays face ladder-leaders Beechwood Shamrocks in a catch-up round, though they'll be missing a few key players.
"I know Beechwood are a fit side, so they will probably try to come through the middle of us," McCabe said. "I think our game plans are very similar. It will come down to who can hold the ball better and complete their sets."
