Hastings Valley netballers to take on 2024 HART Senior State Titles

Hastings Valley Netball Association (HVNA) representatives are preparing to take on some of the best players in the state at the 2024 HART Senior State Titles from Saturday, June 8 to Monday, June 10.
HVNA under 15s, under 17s and Opens teams will be travelling to compete over the three days.
For HVNA players Emma Burge, Bronte Eady and Molly Styles, the ball is in their court.
"We're going down with hopes to take the title this year," Opens player Styles said.
"Our goal is definitely to win."
The Open's team will be competing with a spring in their step after winning the North Coast Regional League Title for the second year in a row.
Opens coach Kelly McHugh said the team was feeling confident after the win.
"We'd only just started our campaign when that happened," she said.
"[We're] feeling confident although a few teams have changed since then and we'll be playing some hard competition but feeling confident."
Last year, the HVNA Opens team secured third place in their division at the titles.
A wrist injury has pulled a key HVNA player from the Opens team but new teammates from South Australia and Sydney have been a welcome addition.
"They've been training hard and we're ready to give it a crack," McHugh said.
The under 15s and under 17s team are also travelling with plenty of experienced players on their team.
Under 15s player Bronte Eady is taking part in her third state title competition and under 17s player Emma Burge has been playing at State Titles since she was a junior.
"I'm always pretty nervous because its a new competition," Burge said.
"But because we have a new team this year, I'm excited to see how it goes."
Loyalty runs deep for all three players who all said their bond with their teammates was one of their favourite parts of the State Titles.
"The experience with my friends since each State [Title] has really brought us closer and it's really taught us more about each other," Eady said.
"We've played with each other for most of the year so building that connect more [is what I'm looking forward to]," Burge said.
Styles, who first debuted for the HVNA opens when she was 15-years-old said she loves every time the team goes to the State Titles.
"We have a good shot of winning so it's good playing those three days of really competitive high level netball that you just don't get around here," she said.
