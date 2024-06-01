Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Not just about steel': Bonny Hills RFS celebrates station's new extension

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
June 1 2024 - 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bonny Hills Rural Fire Service (RFS) has come a long way from the little fire shed built in 1980.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.