'Not just about steel': Bonny Hills RFS celebrates station's new extension

The Bonny Hills Rural Fire Service (RFS) has come a long way from the little fire shed built in 1980.
Now volunteers and Bonny Hills residents have celebrated a new era in the local station's history with the official opening on the newly completed extension on Saturday, June 1.
Bonny Hills NSW RFS captain Glenn Dunn said the station now had a lot more room.
"We've gone from one little room to a Taj Mahal basically," he said.
Initially the station had just one room for meetings, training sessions, communications, storing dirty personal protective equipment and for volunteers to change into uniforms.
But after the devastating 2019/2020 fires, the local crew knew it was time for a change.
"We had crews coming and going day and night," Mr Dunn said.
"And that room was just inadequate."
Despite raising up to $100,000 from roadside collections over the years, the local RFS needed more money to make their extension a reality.
Fortunately, the Bonny Hills site was one of three other local RFS stations that were approved to receive funding as part of stage two of the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund in 2021.
Construction started in 2021 and was recently completed in May 2024.
The Bonny Hills RFS station now boasts a sizable training room, a crew room, new storage space, an office area and a kitchenette.
"We [also] now have a big car park as well that we can utilise as our training area," Mr Dunn said.
"So it makes us a more efficient brigade that we can respond to emergencies not just in our local community here but our wider community on the coast."
For RFS volunteer Steve Cooper, the added facilities have already been noticed.
"The upgrade of the training room has [had] a huge impact so we can sit down and watch the big screen and complete our training," he said.
NSW RFS Mid Coast Area Commander Chief Superintendent Kam Baker and Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams visited the station extension alongside volunteers, their families and members of the community for the official re-opening day.
Ms Williams congratulated Mr Dunn and volunteers on the extension.
"What it does mean is where we have a community like Bonny Hills that is growing, that the fire brigade... is now fit for purpose," she said.
"And is also going to be here to look after generations to come in our growing community."
There is also hope that the extension of the station will help attract more volunteers to the local RFS.
"[I'm] most looking forward to growing the brigade, the volunteers and the membership," Mr Cooper said.
"A large space means more people so if we can encourage the community to come down and have a look. that would be great."
For now, the new extension has been a welcomed addition to the local area.
"A lot of trials and tribulations, blood, sweat and tears went on," Mr Dunn said.
"And now finally its finished, this extension is not just about steel and timber.
"It represents our commitment to not just our local community but to our much wider community."
